Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.23

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.23 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.23). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 65,886 shares changing hands.

Berkeley Energia Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £86.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.