Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,827,060 shares trading hands.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Stories

