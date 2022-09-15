Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,053. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

