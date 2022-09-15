Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,053. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.45.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

