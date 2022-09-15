Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 4.1%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,342.13% and a negative return on equity of 975.04%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

