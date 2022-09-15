Biswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.47 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Biswap has a total market cap of $81.65 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 533.8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.51 or 0.03049339 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00819651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.