BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $280,414.56 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $280,414.56 and approximately $516.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 105.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

