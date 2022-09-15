Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLKLF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of BLKLF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.49.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

