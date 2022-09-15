BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.77 on Thursday, hitting $635.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,684. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $670.39 and a 200-day moving average of $669.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

