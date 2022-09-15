BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.82. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 36,661 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
