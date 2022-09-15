BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $10.82. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 36,661 shares.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.