Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Pi Financial

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

