Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,037. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

