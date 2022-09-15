Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

