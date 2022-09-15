Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 6.1%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 26,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,590,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856 in the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

