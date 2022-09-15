Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

