Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $547,981.14 and $4,236.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

