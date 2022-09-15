Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.06.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,599,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

