BMO Capital Markets Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$3.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
WildBrain Stock Performance
WILD opened at C$2.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.26 million and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$4.20.
About WildBrain
