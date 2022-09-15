BMO Capital Markets Cuts WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$3.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WILD opened at C$2.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.26 million and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$4.20.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

