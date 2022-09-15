BMO Capital Markets Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $94.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

