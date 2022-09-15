BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Plans Dividend of $1.12

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.1191 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $84.17.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
