BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Plans Dividend of $1.12

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.1191 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

