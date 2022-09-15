Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Borr Drilling Stock Up 3.3 %
Borr Drilling stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
