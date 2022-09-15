Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 3.3 %

Borr Drilling stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,086,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

