Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 31,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,673,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

