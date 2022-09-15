BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut BP from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.16.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 373,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in BP by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

