Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRC opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

