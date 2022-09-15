BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12). Approximately 15,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 200,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £13.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.46.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Read More

