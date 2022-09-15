Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,623. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

