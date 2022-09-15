Brasada Capital Management LP Has $14.04 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.25. 10,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,135. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average of $253.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.93.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

