Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 21,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,960. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

