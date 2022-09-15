Brasada Capital Management LP Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,816. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $689.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.97.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

