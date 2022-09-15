Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751,268. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

