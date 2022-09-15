Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 60,269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH remained flat at $36.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,205. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

