Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 202 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $41,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.98. 6,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,296. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

