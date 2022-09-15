Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 27,630 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.36. 5,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

