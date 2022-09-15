Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,932 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

