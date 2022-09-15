Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $90-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.04 million. Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Trading Down 2.9 %

Braze stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 28,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

