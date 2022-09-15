Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 74.6% in August

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.