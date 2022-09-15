Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 74.6% in August

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $17.33.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
