Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $475.70

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.70 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.28). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.21), with a volume of 2,609,076 shares changing hands.

Brewin Dolphin Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,017.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

