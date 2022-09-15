Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Bright Lights Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTS. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 3,751.6% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 551,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 536,740 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 1,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 807,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 752,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Stories

