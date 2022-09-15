Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
