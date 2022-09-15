Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.7 %

EAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,618. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.74.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 140,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 124,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

