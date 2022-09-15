British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 755.3% in August

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 755.3% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $626.67.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 101,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,987. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.