British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTLCY. Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $626.67.

British Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 116,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

