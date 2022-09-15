Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.47

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 51334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $915.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.