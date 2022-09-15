Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $105.71

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

