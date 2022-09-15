Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $126.33

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Activity at Dycom Industries
In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DY opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
