Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $237.71

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $208.76 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

