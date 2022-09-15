Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$27.64

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,482.30.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

