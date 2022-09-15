Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $517.25

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $469.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.59. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

