Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,961,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,517 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.