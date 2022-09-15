Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after buying an additional 303,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,173. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

