BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

BRP has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

